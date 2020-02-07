Preview: Rovers v Fulham

Rovers return to action at Ewood Park this weekend when Fulham make the long trip up from the capital for Championship game number 31 of the 2019-20 season.

Both teams come into the contest in fine form, with Rovers and Fulham undefeated in their last four Championship outings, with Tony Mowbray's men six points off the play-offs, whilst the visitors sit three points off second placed Leeds United.

Rovers will be without ex-Fulham loanee Lewis Holtby, who Tony Mowbray admits is likely to be out for the remainder of the campaign with a lateral collateral ligament injury picked up at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Joe Rothwell remains a few weeks away from returning from his hamstring injury, whilst Bradley Dack is a long-term absentee.

The visitors have doubts over a trio of key players ahead of the game as they look to continue their run of good results.

French defender Maxime Le Marchand is the likeliest of the three to miss out, whilst Scott Parker also has a doubt over the fitness of loan star Anthony Knockaert, who picked up a recent hamstring injury.

Former Rovers loanee Harrison Reed, who appeared 36 times for us during a spell at Ewood Park on loan from Southampton last season, is also set to miss out on a return to East Lancashire.

The dynamic midfielder hasn't played for Fulham since New Year's Day against Reading, with a calf muscle keeping the 25-year-old out of action since.

Parker will be boosted by Tim Ream's return from suspension, whilst fellow defender Terrance Kongolo is also back available for selection.

Ahead of the trip north, the Whites boss told BBC London that he is expecting a 'tough, tough game' at Ewood Park.

“I think they’re unbeaten in 10 [at home] and the last time they lost was in September,” he said. “He’s done a great job there, Tony, a really good job.

“We played them early on in the season, the second game of the season. We won but it was a very tight game, a tough game as well.

“I’ve been watching bits of them over the last few weeks and they’ve had some really good results. They’re very tough to beat at Ewood Park so it’s going to be a very big test for us on the road.

“We’re in good form and we’re in a good place, but we’re under no illusions, we know the weekend is going to be a very, very tough game.”

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.