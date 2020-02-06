Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Preview: Coventry United Ladies v Rovers Ladies

The Blues travel to Butts Park Arena for the second time this season

Just now

Rovers Ladies are looking to record back-to-back away league victories for the first time this season as they face Coventry United Ladies on Sunday, 2pm.

Here’s all you need to know about the Women’s Championship fixture…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 2pm kick-off at Butts Park Arena in Coventry on Sunday 9 February.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers were defeated 2-0 by Durham last time out, with two second-half goals from the Wildcats condemning Gemma Donnelly’s side to their first league defeat of 2020. 

Three points this weekend would lift the Blues four points clear of Coventry, with two games in hand on the Midlanders. 

OUR OPPONENTS

United are just a point behind Rovers as things stand in the Championship table, but have only won two out of their 13 league fixtures. 

They threw away an early two lead against London City Lionesses last time out, eventually losing 3-2 to the high-flying Londoners. 

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the last league meeting at Ewood Park, which finished 2-2. 

Saffron Jordan’s double had Rovers in front but a late equaliser grabbed a point for the visitors, in what was Stuart Wilson's first game in charge of the club.  

The teams’ last encounter at the Butts Park Arena came in the Continental Cup, and also ended in a draw. 

Ellie Stewart’s first-half penalty was cancelled out in the second-half, before Coventry won a penalty shootout to earn a bonus Group Stage point. 

TEAM NEWS

Lauren Thomas and Ellie Fletcher are both being assessed after leaving the field injured in Rovers’ last encounter. 

TICKETS

Advanced tickets are available to buy online here

These are priced at £6 for Adults, Concessions £4, Age 6-16 £1 and Under-6s go free.

HEADS UP WEEKEND 

Sunday’s game is dedicated to the Heads Up campaign. We will join clubs across the nation to display the Heads Up emblem across stadiums, programmes and player kit, in a major unifying moment that aims to get the nation talking about mental health.

Join the conversation using #KickOffAConversation and #HeadsUp. Find out more here. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Durham Women

30 January 2020

Rovers Ladies will be looking to make it back-to-back league victories over Durham when they face the Wildcats this weekend.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

25 January 2020

Rovers Ladies will be looking to cause an FA Cup upset when they face Women’s Super League Liverpool at Bamber Bridge on Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

13 December 2019

Rovers Ladies face London Bees in a crucial Championship clash on Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Aston Villa Women v Rovers Ladies

11 December 2019

Rovers Ladies are in Continental League Cup action tonight for the final time this year.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Injury update

5 February 2020

Rovers’ first-half against Durham was disrupted by two nasty looking injuries to Lauren Thomas and Ellie Fletcher.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers Ladies joins as football unites to kick off biggest ever conversation on mental health

5 February 2020

Rovers Ladies is uniting with football clubs across the country to kick off the biggest ever conversation on mental health.

Read full article

Ladies

It’s great to be here

4 February 2020

New Rovers Ladies signing Georgia Walters felt it was the right time to make the move to East Lancashire and test herself in the Championship.

Read full article

Ladies

A tough result to take

4 February 2020

Rovers Ladies defender Ellie Stewart believes the team have to keep pushing in order to ensure they remain a Championship side for next season.

Read full article

View more