Preview: Coventry United Ladies v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies are looking to record back-to-back away league victories for the first time this season as they face Coventry United Ladies on Sunday, 2pm.

Here’s all you need to know about the Women’s Championship fixture…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 2pm kick-off at Butts Park Arena in Coventry on Sunday 9 February.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers were defeated 2-0 by Durham last time out, with two second-half goals from the Wildcats condemning Gemma Donnelly’s side to their first league defeat of 2020.

Three points this weekend would lift the Blues four points clear of Coventry, with two games in hand on the Midlanders.

OUR OPPONENTS

United are just a point behind Rovers as things stand in the Championship table, but have only won two out of their 13 league fixtures.

They threw away an early two lead against London City Lionesses last time out, eventually losing 3-2 to the high-flying Londoners.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the last league meeting at Ewood Park, which finished 2-2.

Saffron Jordan’s double had Rovers in front but a late equaliser grabbed a point for the visitors, in what was Stuart Wilson's first game in charge of the club.

The teams’ last encounter at the Butts Park Arena came in the Continental Cup, and also ended in a draw.

Ellie Stewart’s first-half penalty was cancelled out in the second-half, before Coventry won a penalty shootout to earn a bonus Group Stage point.

TEAM NEWS

Lauren Thomas and Ellie Fletcher are both being assessed after leaving the field injured in Rovers’ last encounter.

TICKETS

Advanced tickets are available to buy online here.

These are priced at £6 for Adults, Concessions £4, Age 6-16 £1 and Under-6s go free.

HEADS UP WEEKEND

Sunday’s game is dedicated to the Heads Up campaign. We will join clubs across the nation to display the Heads Up emblem across stadiums, programmes and player kit, in a major unifying moment that aims to get the nation talking about mental health.

Join the conversation using #KickOffAConversation and #HeadsUp. Find out more here.