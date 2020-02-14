Preview: Charlton Athletic v Rovers

Rovers head to Charlton Athletic on Saturday looking to make it back-to-back victories in the Championship following the midweek win over Hull City.

Tony Mowbray has no fresh injury concerns for game number 33 of the 2019-20 campaign, although the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, Sam Gallagher and Joe Rothwell are all likely to miss out on this weekend's trip to the capital.

Lewis Holtby, Bradley Dack and Corry Evans remain long-term absentees, with the former pair expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Should he keep his place in the team, Elliott Bennett will make his 350th league start of his career, and may again occupy the left wing, with Stewart Downing expected to continue his run in the side on the right flank.

For Charlton, the midfield duo of Jake Forster-Caskey and Darren Pratley will face late fitness tests, with Lewis Page the only definite absentee.

Aidan McGeady could push for a first Charlton start after coming off the bench in the Addicks' eye-catching midweek win over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

A deflected effort from Jason Pearce won the game when we last visited The Valley at the end of our League One promotion-winning campaign, as a much-changed Rovers suffered a narrow defeat in south London.

Charlton also won on the opening day of the season at Ewood Park, with Mowbray's men out for revenge ahead of the trip to the capital.

And ahead of the game, Lee Bowyer says he's looking forward to seeing a packed out stadium, with the hosts selling out following a special ticket deal.

"The place is going to be bouncing," he told the official Charlton Athletic website.

"Seeing The Valley full again just shows how far the club has come since I have been in charge.

"Every player wants to play in front of sell out crowds. Especially our fans, who don't stop singing from start to finish."

Tickets for the game are no longer available to purchase, with no sales on the day at The Valley.

Kick-off on Saturday afternoon is at 3pm, and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media platforms.

Please note, any visiting supporters who wish to bring flags, banners and/or a drum to The Valley on Saturday should make contact with Charlton's Safety Officer, Mick Everett. You can call Mr. Everett on 0208 333 4000 (extension 278) or email mick.everett@cafc.co.uk.