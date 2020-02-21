Preview: Brentford v Rovers

Game 34 of the 2019-20 Championship campaign sees Rovers head to London for the second weekend in succession, with a trip to Brentford on the agenda on Saturday afternoon.

Scheduled to be played at the earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm, Rovers will make their last ever trip to Griffin Park looking for a third successive Championship win and clean sheet.

It will be a tough game against Thomas Frank's promotion chasers, who sit five points and four places above Rovers in the table.

Armed with a front three of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, only table-topping West Bromwich Albion can beat Brentford's tally of 54 goals scored this term in the league.

However, they failed to find the net in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park back in November, with Bradley Dack's finish enough to earn Rovers the points on home turf in a 1-0 victory.

The Bees come into the encounter undefeated in their last four games, with two draws against Leeds United and Birmingham City seeing them into Saturday's contest.

In terms of team news, Rovers have been bolstered by both Sam Gallagher and Joe Rankin-Costello returning to training to be in contention for the long trip south.

Joe Rothwell and Derrick Williams continue to be sidelined, whilst Bradley Dack and Corry Evans remain long-term absentees.

For Brentford, Thomas Frank is sweating on the fitness of Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen, who was forced off through injury after only nine minutes at Birmingham last time out.

Former Rovers goalkeeper David Raya, who came through the Academy before going on to appear 108 times for us, is expected to keep his place as the last line of defence for the west Londoners.

Ahead of the clash, Frank says he's expecting a tricky test for his side.

"They have lost three times in the last 17 games, which shows a team that's difficult to win against," he told Brentford's official website.

"The development of the team this year from last year by Tony Mowbray and his staff is quite remarkable.

"They play some really good football and are a really good team on their day.

"I expect us to dominate, especially at Griffin Park, but we know that on the ball they are fluent, can create, and have a lot of players in front of the ball who want to run in behind but also want the ball in between the lines.

"It will be another tough task, but there's no easy task in this division."

A reminder that kick-off on Saturday afternoon is at 12.30pm, and you can track all the action via audio commentary on iFollow Rovers and our social media platforms.