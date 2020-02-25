Potters no pushovers

Tony Mowbray insists his Rovers side can't go into Wednesday evening's clash against Stoke City with any illusions of having it easy against Michael O'Neill's charges.

Whilst Rovers picked up a well earned point at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Stoke were boosted by an eye-catching home victory over play-off chasing Cardiff City at the weekend.

Despite that win, the Potters sit in 19th place in the Championship table, just three points outside the relegation zone in the second tier.

And despite their league position, Mowbray knows that O'Neill's side have the quality to hurt the hosts at Ewood Park on Wednesday.

“We have to be ready for Stoke City, a team who have scored five at Huddersfield recently and four at Barnsley recently," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the home encounter.

“They won 2-0 at the weekend and yet still find themselves in trouble.

“We have to try and compound their misery if we can by making it a difficult night for them, because they’ve also lost 4-0 at Derby and 4-2 at QPR.

“So we have to make it one of those days for them where we get on top and score some goals, but we’ll also have to be mindful of their threats.

“They’ve had some very good results but also some damaging results which have brought them back into the pack.

“The likes of Wigan and Barnsley have found a way to win matches recently and it’s very tight down there.

“We know Stoke will come with the intention to fight for every ball, every tackle and every challenge. We have to match that and see if we can use the quality in our ranks to try and find a way to win a game."

Rovers will continue their hunt to get into the play-off places in the near future, and he adds that the home support will have to roar the team on in the first two of a final six home outings of the campaign.

“We have to create an environment and an atmosphere at Ewood that’s daunting for teams to play in front of," he admitted.

“We need the players to play their part and need to get the crowd right up for this push.

“We have some huge games coming up, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion expected to fill the Darwen End, and I hope our supporters react and come in big numbers as well to enjoy those days.

“If we can get some results over the next few weeks then hopefully the supporters that are staying away will believe that we have a chance of achieving something special.”