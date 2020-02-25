Positive news on the injury front

Joe Rothwell's return to fitness has handed Rovers a boost ahead of back-to-back ewood Park encounters this week.

Rovers take on Stoke City on Wednesday night before Swansea City make the long trip north from south Wales on Saturday afternoon.

And ahead of the clash against Michael O'Neill's Potters, Mowbray's pleased that players are returning from setbacks ahead of a vital time in the campaign.

“Joe Rothwell is the one who is back on the grass and it’s good to have him back with the group," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the midweek contest.

“How quickly he gets up to speed we’ll have to see, because we have a lot of games coming up.

“Derrick Williams is still unavailable, as are [Corry] Evans, [Bradley] Dack and [Lewis] Holtby.

“We’ve got some long-term injuries, but the ones who have been niggles over the last few weeks are getting better.

“It’s good for the groups that certain players aren’t carrying the burden of scoring goals," he added.

“Adam [Armstrong]’s maybe carrying that burden at the moment, but Dominic Samuel has come back in for the last couple of games and has been exceptional in carrying that threat.

“It’s good for Adam to know that he’s not the only one who can run away from people and in behind the opposition defence, because Dominic can bring those same attributes.

“It’s been okay balancing that off with a [Stewart] Downing and a [John] Buckley in recent weeks, technical footballers who can get on the ball and pick passes.

“The more we have coming back, the likes of Rothwell, [Sam] Gallagher, [Joe] Rankin-Costello, is only a positive thing."