Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Positive news on the injury front

Joe Rothwell has returned to full training ahead of the final two outings in our three-game week

3 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell's return to fitness has handed Rovers a boost ahead of back-to-back ewood Park encounters this week.

Ticket News

Introducing the Super Six ticket!

23 February 2020

Rovers take on Stoke City on Wednesday night before Swansea City make the long trip north from south Wales on Saturday afternoon.

And ahead of the clash against Michael O'Neill's Potters, Mowbray's pleased that players are returning from setbacks ahead of a vital time in the campaign.

“Joe Rothwell is the one who is back on the grass and it’s good to have him back with the group," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the midweek contest.

“How quickly he gets up to speed we’ll have to see, because we have a lot of games coming up.

“Derrick Williams is still unavailable, as are [Corry] Evans, [Bradley] Dack and [Lewis] Holtby.

“We’ve got some long-term injuries, but the ones who have been niggles over the last few weeks are getting better.

“It’s good for the groups that certain players aren’t carrying the burden of scoring goals," he added.

“Adam [Armstrong]’s maybe carrying that burden at the moment, but Dominic Samuel has come back in for the last couple of games and has been exceptional in carrying that threat.

“It’s good for Adam to know that he’s not the only one who can run away from people and in behind the opposition defence, because Dominic can bring those same attributes.

“It’s been okay balancing that off with a [Stewart] Downing and a [John] Buckley in recent weeks, technical footballers who can get on the ball and pick passes.

“The more we have coming back, the likes of Rothwell, [Sam] Gallagher, [Joe] Rankin-Costello, is only a positive thing."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

'Fabulous' Rothwell can improve further

15 September 2019

Tony Mowbray believes the sky's the limit for Joe Rothwell, who he describes as a "fabulous footballer".

Read full article

Club News

Tony impressed with Rothwell's renaissance

21 September 2018

Tony Mowbray says Joe Rothwell has showed remarkable improvements since arriving at Rovers back in June.

Read full article

Club News

Confident Rothwell a joy to watch

13 April 2019

Tony Mowbray admits he's been impressed with Joe Rothwell's all round game after the playmaker made it two goals in as many games.

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell set for spell on the sidelines

30 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Joe Rothwell will miss this weekend's trip to Middlesbrough with a slight hamstring strain.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Samuel hungrier than ever for success

Just now

February has proved to be a month to remember for Rovers frontman Dominic Samuel, who admits he's eager to grasp every opportunity with both hands.

Read full article

Club News

Potters no pushovers

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray insists his Rovers side can't go into Wednesday evening's clash against Stoke City with any illusions of having it easy against Michael O'Neill's charges.

Read full article

Club News

Hard work paying off for us

19 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong says the work going on behind the scenes is bearing fruit for Rovers, who continue to probe for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Read full article

Club News

Fans gallery: Brentford (A)

24 February 2020

Read full article

View more