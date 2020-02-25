Palace clash moved to Selhurst Park

Rovers Ladies’ trip to face Crystal Palace Women will now take place at the men’s team home of Selhurst Park Stadium.

The game is still scheduled for Sunday 22 March, 2pm.

It was originally set to be held at Hayes Lane, Bromley.

Rovers won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Bamber Bridge earlier this season thanks to goals from Serena Fletcher and Natasha Flint.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult Under-16s Advanced £5 FREE On the day £7 FREE

Tickets are available from the Crystal Palace website. Click here to buy now and save £2 versus matchday pricing.