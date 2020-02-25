Skip to site footer
Palace clash moved to Selhurst Park

Gemma Donnelly's side will play at Selhurst Park next month

6 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies’ trip to face Crystal Palace Women will now take place at the men’s team home of Selhurst Park Stadium.

The game is still scheduled for Sunday 22 March, 2pm. 

It was originally set to be held at Hayes Lane, Bromley. 

Rovers won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Bamber Bridge earlier this season thanks to goals from Serena Fletcher and Natasha Flint.

Ticket prices are as follows:

 

Adult

Under-16s

Advanced

£5

FREE

On the day

£7

FREE

Tickets are available from the Crystal Palace website. Click here to buy now and save £2 versus matchday pricing. 


