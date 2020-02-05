Our destiny is in our own hands

With 16 games remaining in the 2019-20 campaign, Elliott Bennett believes a fine February could be crucial in Rovers reaching their targets this term.

A draw on the road at Middlesbrough on Saturday kick-starte the first of seven games this month, with Fulham the visitors to Ewood Park next up this weekend.

The point picked up at the Riverside made it four unbeaten in the league for Tony Mowbray's men, who have plenty of six-pointers to come in the remaining games.

Fulham, currently in third, arrive before the top two of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United head to East Lancashire in the three most mouth-watering ties remaining in this campaign.

And 31-year-old Bennett is experienced enough to know just how vital this time in the season can be.

“There are so many games coming up for us, if we can put a run together we can really shoot up the league," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We know what our target is and we need to aim for those top six places.

“There are still 16 games to go so we’ll look to see how many points we can accumulate to hopefully get ourselves into the play-offs.

“You can’t set targets because this league is crazy. When you look at the results, with Wigan winning away at Leeds, the games are crazy.

“All we can do is prepare for one game, look to get the points, then prepare for the next one.

“It’s about how many points we can get. If we get enough then we deserve to be in the play-offs, if we don’t then the teams that have more deserve to get in there," he said in typically honest fashion.

“This year is completely different to last season. We’d just got promoted, not that it’s an excuse, and we lost a couple of key players around this time of the season.

“The games kept coming and we just couldn’t get that win, although I can’t remember how many games we went through without a win.

“That experience is only going to be good for the group this time around and we’re determined to ensure it doesn’t happen again and we can make February a really good month for us."