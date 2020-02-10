Skip to site footer
Opportunity knocks...

Amari'i Bell is determined to help Rovers return to winning ways against Hull City on Tuesday night

2 Hours ago

Amari'i Bell says it's important that Rovers don't dwell on the disappointment from the defeat to Fulham at the weekend, with a quick turnaround in fixtures seeing Hull City visit Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Ticket news: Hull City (H)

3 Hours ago

The left back, who has started every one of Rovers' games in 2020 so far, has been in fine recent form as a part of the backline.

The 25-year-old has been in good form in recent weeks, and managed to deal well with both Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Decordova-Reid at the weekend.

He's expected to keep his place for the encounter against Hull, and he's desperate to turn disappointment into delight in midweek.

“It’s a great opportunity for us on Tuesday night, especially with the disappointment with the fact we didn’t get anything from the game against Fulham on Saturday," he told iFollow Rovers.

“This is the next opportunity to go out there and get something.

“We felt we deserved to get something from the weekend, but Mitrovic scored from his one opportunity. We were disappointed that Darragh’s goal was ruled out for offside, and on another day we get something from the game.

“Neither team created much, but they took their chance.

“There’s still so many games left in the season and opportunities to get a good run of form and see where it takes us.

“The league is so tight right now. A few wins in a row can take you right up the table. It’s competitive, the bottom teams can beat the top teams, and it’s a real challenge," he added.

“We’ve just got to stay grounded and see if we can get something from each game. We’re not far off the play-offs, but it’s going to be tough. It’s an exciting challenge for us."


