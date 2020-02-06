Skip to site footer
#OneRovers Day at Ewood Park

Saturday’s home fixture with Fulham will see the club celebrate our annual #OneRovers Day

1 Hour ago

Saturday’s home fixture with Fulham will see the club celebrate our annual #OneRovers Day, to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.

Ahead of the game, the Rovers players will warm up in #OneRovers t-shirts and as they walk out onto the pitch, they will be escorted by fans who represent some of the groups making up our diverse community.

All involved at Rovers have the right to be treated with respect. The club recognises the role it plays in ensuring players, officials, staff, fans, customers, members of the community, partners and other stakeholders value and encourage diversity, promote inclusion and end discrimination.

Our community comprises many different people and we want our fans to reflect the community. The club interacts with many diverse groups through social activities, partnerships and projects undertaken by the award-winning Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

The club and Community Trust work closely together to promote our message to all involved with Blackburn Rovers through a host of initiatives, including:

- Supporting campaigns such as Rainbow Laces, EFL’s Day of Disabilities, Kick It Out, Show Racism the Red Card, Level Playing Field and International Women’s Day

- Offering ongoing support to community groups such as Sliding Doors, Rover 60 Lunch Club, Memories & Comrades and Remember the Rovers

- Opening the Next Generation stand, celebrating the Diwali Festival of Light, sponsoring Eid in the Park and appointing a new Integration and Development Manager

- Providing headsets for blind/partially-sighted supporters and improving signage and facilities for fans with disabilities

- Offering free tickets to Under-8s, ensuring our Family Stand is inclusive in its activities and providing exciting benefits for Junior Rovers members

We thank all of our supporters, old and new, for your continued loyalty and dedication to this great football club. Please join in with our celebrations at Ewood Park this weekend.

Together, we are #OneRovers!


