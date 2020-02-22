New date and venue for Burnley game

A new date for Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League Cup tie against Burnley has now been confirmed.

The final group game, which was postponed on Thursday due to a waterlogged pitch at Morecambe, will now take place at Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park on Tuesday February 25th, kick-off 2pm.

Billy Barr’s side have already secured top spot in Group G, having won four of their opening five fixtures in the competition, and will be at home to either Wolves or Derby County in the last 16.

Rovers won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Ewood Park back in November, thanks to goals from Dominic Samuel and Jacob Davenport.