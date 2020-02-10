Skip to site footer
Rankin-Costello out of Tigers test

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury against Fulham at the weekend and will miss out on Tuesday night

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that young midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello will miss Tuesday night's home encounter with Hull City.

Ticket news: Hull City (H)

8 February 2020

The 20-year-old, who earned a first Ewood Park start against Fulham on Saturday, suffered a hamstring injury against the Whites and will now go for a scan for a full diagnosis.

It remains to be seen whether the starlet will be out long-term, but the boss confessed in his pre-match press conference that Rankin-Costello will definitely be an absentee in midweek.

It's another setback for Rovers, who have also lost Bradley Dack, Corry Evans, Joe Rothwell and Lewis Holtby to injury in recent weeks and months.

“Rankin-Costello is injured, he’s pulled his hamstring and will miss the game," the boss told iFollow Rovers.

“It almost feels that there is a curse in that position at the moment.

“He has a hamstring injury and has gone for a scan today, so apart from Joe it’s a pretty similar squad.

“It happens. It’s just a bit frustrating moving forward because you do so much work about how a team functions.

“All of a sudden, we’ve run out of players who can play in the ’10’ position. We have footballers and we need to try and utilise them to get a positive result," he added.

“It’s a real frustration for Joe, who says that he did it quite early into the game at the weekend, inside the first 10 minutes.

“He got some treatment at half time and said he would be okay to continue. You have to trust the player at times.

“And now he’s going for a scan because he has a slight strain or tear at the bottom of his hamstring, although we’re not sure on the timescale of the injury at this moment in time.”


