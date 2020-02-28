Matchday timetable: Swansea City (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout Saturday? We host Swansea City at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against The Swans...

What's On...

12:30 Time for the Foster's FanZone to burst into life, with the bar, stage and screen kicking off. Keep an eye out for live action on the latter, likely to be the early Premier League kick-off between Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace.

13:15 Hope to be £500 or more better off when you head home? Look out for Rovers Return tickets going on sale and you could be the winner of today's handy jackpot!

13:30 We hope to be offering our inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge in the corner of the Jack Walker Stand and Blackburn End.

13:30 The councourses open, and we have a new BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger on offer, so give it a try!

14:00 Keep an eye out across our social media channels for team news ahead of the game. Who will be given the nod by Tony Mowbray?

14:25 Are you visiting today with a child aged 16 or under? There's a goodie bag on offer if they're willing to come up on the FanZone stage and read out today's team news!

14:50 Participants from our 'Ewood Express' initiative, bringing children from three Clitheroe schools to Ewood, will walk out with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust banner, whilst Whilpshire Wanderers will form the Guard of Honour and

14:57 Time to play your part and give the teams a huge reception, where they'll be joined by match mascots, Oscar, Jack and Ivan-Rae, and young player escorts from AFC Penwortham.

15:00 Kick-off! Rovers v Swansea City takes place, so make some noise for the boys!

15:25 We encourage you to join in with a minute's applause in recognition of 25 years since we won the Premier League!

15:45 Half-time and that means a 15 minute period for refreshments from the concourses.

15:48 Time for the Rovers Return draw - listen out for the winners' details over the PA system and then online via the club and Community Trust's social media platforms.

15:49 The youngsters from AFC Penwortham return to the touchlines to enjoy the chance to take part in our regular penalty shoot-out challenge.

16:00 The second half begins.

16:50 The game ends. Here's hoping for a return to winning ways on home turf!

17:15 The Tom Biddle Band will be performing in Blues Bar post-match. The lads are a local three-piece acoustic who cover classic to modern rock, pop and indie. They can play the likes of Blur, The Libertines, The Smiths, Oasis, REM, David Bowie, George Ezra, Madness and many more household names.