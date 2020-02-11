Matchday timetable: Hull City (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Hull City at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Tigers...

Opening Times...

9:00 Roverstore

12:00 Blues

17:00 Concourses

18:00 Strikers' Lounge

------------

17:00 Food service begins in Blues.

17:00 The concourses open their doors and with it comes access to our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Family Stand fun, including The Game Room, with console action to enjoy and Rover's Kennel, where McDonald's at Ewood offer free face painting and fruit bags.

18:00 Strikers Family Lounge opens on the second floor of the Blackburn End, come on in and enjoy table football, pool, games consoles, colouring challenges and much, much more.

18:15 Rovers Return lottery sellers arrive on site, offering you the chance to win a great cash prize for just £1 per ticket. For every two tickets you buy, you'll receive a free golden ticket for our separate draw, offering hospitality for two at a forthcoming first team home game.

19:00 The lads come out to warm up and will be wearing NCS shirts to celebrate the impact that young people from Blackburn have had on NCS, a youth programme aimed at 16-17 year olds. The awareness raising campaign, #NCSMatchday, is organised by the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, who deliver NCS in Blackburn with Darwen. In 2019, young people from EFL Trust’s network delivered over 650 Social Action Projects, volunteered over 260,000 hours of social action and raised over £230,000 for local charities and causes.

19:35 We welcome plenty of youngsters to form our guard of honour and player escorts.

19:42 Tonight's teams emerge from the tunnel, with Lennon, Esme, Owen and Dougie leading the teams out as our matchday mascots.

20.30 Half-time. The teams go in for their team talks at the interval.

20:35 Time for the Rovers Return lottery draw.

21.30 Full-time. Let's hope that Rovers have returned to winning ways on home turf!