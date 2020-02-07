Matchday timetable: Fulham (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout tomorrow? We host Fulham at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Whites...

This weekend's contest will be our annual #OneRovers Day, to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.

Ahead of the game, the Rovers players will warm up in #OneRovers t-shirts and as they walk out onto the pitch, they will be escorted by fans who represent some of the groups making up our diverse community.

All involved at Rovers have the right to be treated with respect. The club recognises the role it plays in ensuring players, officials, staff, fans, customers, members of the community, partners and other stakeholders value and encourage diversity, promote inclusion and end discrimination.

Our community comprises many different people and we want our fans to reflect the community. The club interacts with many diverse groups through social activities, partnerships and projects undertaken by the award-winning Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

Furthermore, Rovers will join clubs across the nation to display the Heads Up emblem across stadiums, programmes and player kit, in a major unifying moment that aims to get the nation talking about mental health.

As part of the Heads Up Weekend, Rovers will have the Heads Up logo on match shirts, there will be content throughout our matchday programme, on the big screen and on social media, and senior management will be wearing pin badges on matchday.

Opening Times...

10:00 Roverstore

11:00 Blues

12:30 Foster's FanZone

13:00 Strikers' Lounge

13:30 Concourses

What's On...

12:30 Time for the Foster's FanZone to burst into life, with the bar, stage and screen kicking off. Keep an eye out for live action on the latter, likely to be the early Premier League kick-off between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

12.30 We have a special food and drink offer throughout the stadium all day that allows you to purchase two pies and two hot drinks for £10.

13:15 Hope to be £500 or more better off when you head home? Look out for Rovers Return tickets going on sale and you could be the winner of today's handy jackpot!

13:30 We hope to be offering our inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge in the corner of the Jack Walker Stand and Blackburn End.

14:25 Are you visiting today with a child aged 16 or under? There's a goodie bag on offer if they're willing to come up on the FanZone stage and read out today's team news!

14.55 Pirates Under-8s will form our guard of honour, whilst Darwen Rangers Under-8s will be present as our player escorts for the game.

14.57 To mark #OneRovers Day, the arrival of the teams will see them accompanied by a selection of keen fans who demonstrate the inclusive and diverse ethos of Blackburn Rovers. We will be joined my out match mascots, Oscar and Charlie.

15.00 We're under way for the 31st league game of the 2019-20 campaign!

15:25 We encourage you to join in with a minute's applause in recognition of 25 years since we won the Premier League!

15:45 Half-time and that means a 15 minute period for refreshments from the concourses.

15:48 Time for the Rovers Return draw - listen out for the winners' details over the PA system and then online via the club and Community Trust's social media platforms.

16:00 The second half begins.

16:50 The game ends. Here's hoping for a third straight league victory!

17.15 Join us in Blues for a live performance from the Jericho Duo. Made up of Gary and Sam, the band are a musical duo that play a wide range of music from all genres, styles and decades.