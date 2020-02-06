Lewis set for long-term lay off

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that it is unlikely that Lewis Holtby will play again this season after picking up an injury against Middlesbrough last weekend.

The German midfielder hobbled off in the first half at the Riverside after a coming together with Lewis Wing in the Boro box.

Although the 29-year-old attempted to play on, he was replaced by Elliott Bennett with the game just approaching half time.

And scans have since revealed that the playmaker will be out of action for the next 12 weeks after suffering a lateral ligament injury.

“Lewis is finished for the season I think, unless we make the play-offs," the boss confirmed to iFollow Rovers.

If we make the play-offs then he might have a chance of playing, but he’ll be unavailable for the next 12 weeks. So it’s not good news on Lewis.

“The fact of Dack’s injury and Rothwell’s injury, Holtby plays in a similar position to those two, so it’s frustrating to lose three of your most creative players who can impact football matches.

“We’re frustrated and we’re working hard on the training ground on a system that can ensure we keep scoring goals.

“We don’t want to have to put a square peg in a round hole by getting a centre forward and saying that he’s a number 10, nor do we want to get a centre midfielder and push him up into a number 10.

“It’s difficult. We’ve been working around playing three in midfield and having two wide attackers," he added.

“You can’t sit there and feel sad, we have to find a way to win because we like the group of players and they all work hard for each other.

“The injuries have come in quick succession, haven’t they? It’s been a steady flow.”