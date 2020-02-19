Skip to site footer
Lead the lads out at Oakwell!

Your chance to be part of the team against Barnsley in late March

5 Hours ago

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at an away game?

All Junior Rovers, 1875 members and juniors season ticket holders now have the chance to be our matchday mascot at our forthcoming game against Barnsley on Saturday 21st March.

Enter our competition and you could be the lucky mascot who leads out the team.

These competitions are for the chance to be the mascot and do not include match tickets, coach travel or kit and you need to either qualify for or have already purchased your match tickets to enter.

To enter, please answer the following question:

What year were Rovers founded?

Entries can be handed in, sent to BRFC, Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF for the attention of Barbara Magee or by email bmagee@rovers.co.uk . The closing date is Monday 25th February.

Please write daytime telephone number and your Junior Rovers, 1875 membership or junior season ticket number on your entry.

Good luck!


