Kidd: The carrot is there for both teams

Ryan Kidd appeared more than 300 times for Preston North End during his playing career, but the Under-18s assistant will be aiming to get one over his former club on Tuesday night.

Kidd, who joined the Rovers ranks towards the start of the season, spent almost 10 years with North End as a player having began his career with Port Vale.

North End will head to Ewood Park on Tuesday evening to do battle with Rovers in the FA Youth Cup at Ewood Park.

A prize for the winners will be a place in the quarter finals of the competition and a tie against Arsenal on home turf, and the reward from victory means Rovers won't need any further motivation.

“We’re all really excited for it, and we’re obviously getting into the latter stages of the competition now," Kidd told iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“If we manage to go through we’re into the quarter-finals with Arsenal awaiting, so I think both teams will be looking forward to it.

“The lads are in good spirits at the moment.

“I’ve been in this competition in the past where you come in at round one, but we’ve been fortunate enough to come in at round three.

“Against Newport we did well in that game, Charlton saw us show a different way to win from the players, and Preston will pose us different problems.

“They’re a slightly more direct team and will play a little different to what we’re used to. It’s another test that we’re going to have to answer," he added.

“We weren’t happy with our performance against Charlton, so we’ll look to dominate the ball and cause one or two more problems to Preston.

“It’s going to be a tough test.”

Kidd's enjoying life in East Lancashire, and he says he's still learning about each individual he comes across in the youth setup.

“I’m working out the character of the lads and trying to get the best out of every individual," he revealed.

“You try and get the best out of them, you push different buttons with them to get the right response."