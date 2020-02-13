Johno keen to keep repaying the faith

Back in the side, Bradley Johnson admits he's hoping to reward Tony Mowbray with more solid performances in the coming weeks and months.

After having a stint our of the picture earlier in the campaign, Johnson has now started Rovers' last two games, and bagged two assists in the latest win over Hull City in midweek.

The 32-year-old, who reached the play-off final with Derby County last term, is expected to keep his place in the team when the squad tackle Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

And speaking about his relationship with Mowbray, the experienced campaigner, who is closing in on 500 league starts in his career, admits that he's thrilled to be back in the XI once again.

“I’m delighted to be back in the side," he said.

"I started the season well and then found myself out of the team, and the lads were doing really well at the time.

“I’m not a person who will sit there and moan, especially when the team are doing well.

“I’m glad the manager has kept faith in me and has put me back in the team, so hopefully I can repay him by putting performances in and keeping my place.

“I feel that the more games I play, the better and stronger I'll get."

It was a frustrating time for Johnson, who went over a month-and-a-half without featuring in the first team, missing the whole of the November period.

But now he's back in the first team, he's eager to stay there long-term.

“I’ve played two games in a week and hopefully I can start again on Saturday and put another good performance in," he added when looking ahead to the weekend game at The Valley.

“It’s hard coming in and out of the team, but we have to be professional and ready when the gaffer puts us in the team. It’s not just myself, the boys who came into the team in midweek did that as well.

“It’s a squad game, we know that, but I want to stay in the team and play as much as I can."