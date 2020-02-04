It’s great to be here

New Rovers Ladies signing Georgia Walters felt it was the right time to make the move to East Lancashire and test herself in the Championship.

The forward started her career at Reading, before playing for Swindon Town and most recently, Tranmere Rovers.

And she says the chance to play second tier football was a major factor in her decision to join the Blues.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Walters said in her first interview as a Rovers player.

“I’ve been training during the week and it’s been quite a quick turnaround but I’m more than ready for it.

“Rovers are doing relatively well in the league. Obviously you’ve got to aim to do the best for yourself and I feel like I’ll fit right in.

“It’s been a long time coming trying to find the right opportunity so I’m buzzing and can’t wait to get stuck in. I’m absolutely chuffed to bits.”

Walters made her debut in Sunday’s defeat at home to Durham, coming off the bench for her Rovers bow.

And now she’s targeting getting more game-time in blue and white.

“We’ve got the second-half of the season to come now and I’m chomping at the bit to get going.

“It’s a very competitive squad here so the chances I do get, I want to make sure I grab them with both hands.

“If I can get on the scoresheet then great but ultimately it’s a team game.

“I like to bring others into play. Playing anywhere across the front three is my ideal position whether it’s out wide or down the middle.”

The 26 year-old also has her eyes on a first international cap, having been called up to the Wales squad in late 2019.

“I just feel that being in a stronger club, in a stronger league can only increase my chances. But I just want to get going with Rovers first.”