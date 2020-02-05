Injury update

Rovers’ first-half against Durham was disrupted by two nasty looking injuries to Lauren Thomas and Ellie Fletcher.

Both players have recently come back from lengthy absences and so there was concern when they were forced off the pitch on Sunday.

Thomas, who broke her collarbone in the opening home game of the season back in August, only returned in late November.

“Lauren Thomas went down early on and is suspected to have broken her collarbone again,” Donnelly revealed.

“It’s a huge blow for us because she’s been fantastic since she came in.”

The club are waiting on news on Ellie Fletcher, who was making just her second Rovers appearance.

“In the first-half, she was playing absolutely brilliantly. So it was a big blow for her to have to go off.

“We’re awaiting the results of her scan to determine whether she has another ACL injury. I’m praying that’s not the case.

“Ellie just needs a little bit of luck in terms of being fit and getting game time to achieve her full potential.

“Up until her injury she did absolutely superb.”

The Blues are on the road this weekend, facing Coventry United Ladies at the Butts Park Arena, (Sunday 2pm).