Injury update: Lewis Holtby

The German playmaker hobbled off in the first half in the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside

6 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says that he expects Lewis Holtby to miss the next couple of weeks as he awaits a diagnosis on the midfielder's injury.

The 29-year-old playmaker hobbled off in the first half of the draw against Middlesbrough and was replaced by Elliott Bennett.

Holtby lasted 37 minutes on Teesside, with a collision between the German schemer and Boro midfielder Lewis Wing.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray believes that his star has suffered a lateral knee ligament setback.

“It’s a huge disappointment for us because he’s a huge goal threat for our team," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers when asked about the number 22.

“Lewis is tight with the ball, he can find a pass, so it was a huge loss to our team’s fluency.

“At the moment his lateral knee ligament is sore and it looks to me that he might be out for a few weeks, but we’ll wait and see.

“I feel it because we’re not sitting here today with two new signings ready to step in.

“We tried very hard yesterday. I’m amazed that the players we felt could help our team, we just couldn’t get them," he added when discussing deadline day.

“When I hear of the salary levels of the players, it’s astonishing where football is with the salary levels not just in the Premier League but in the Championship as well.”


