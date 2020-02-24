Hard work paying off for us

Adam Armstrong says the work going on behind the scenes is bearing fruit for Rovers, who continue to probe for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Armstrong is now into double figures for league goals following his brace against the Bees at Griffin Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old frontman has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 games for the club as he continued his red hot form last time out.

Two Ewood Park encounter arrive in quick succession to end the week, with Stoke City the visitors on Wednesday night before Swansea City head north at the weekend.

And Armstrong's keen to keep the spirits high ahead of the two crunch fixtures on home turf.

“We have to stay positive because the league is so tight," he told iFollow Rovers after the 2-2 draw with Brentford at the weekend.

“I take every game as it comes, and if I can keep scoring then great, but if I don’t then I’ll need to make sure that I’m chipping in with something else and continue working hard.

“Let’s hope we can get together again and do better on Wednesday night.

“Last season we were giving silly goals away at this point last year, so to stop doing that is great for us," he added when discussing Rovers' strengths in defence.

“It shows that the work we’ve done and are continuing to do on the training pitch is paying off.

“The lads have been excellent back there and we’ve also been scoring goals at the other end as well.”