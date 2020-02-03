Hard work paying off for Travis

Lewis Travis scored his second goal of the season to earn Rovers a point at Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

The 22-year-old took his strike really well; playing a one-two with Adam Armstrong before forcing the ball under Aynsley Pears and in.

Hayden Coulson bagged a leveller for the hosts to earn a share of the spoils, and although Travis was happy with his own performance, he was disappointed that Rovers didn't earn all three points against Boro.

“In hindsight I think it’s a good point, but personally I’m disappointed because I think we should have took all three," he reflected after the contest.

“It was a typical Championship game, two teams going at it, defensively good, but once one team scores it opens up the game.

“It’s a tough ground to come to and when you look at the form table they’re right up there, particularly at home. When you look at the point, it’s good, but also an opportunity missed.

“I’ve been working on adding goals to my game and the assist from Arma was very good. I’ve set myself some targets and I just hope to hit them and add goals to my game to become more of a complete player.

“Towards the end of the season there’s a lot of games, they come thick and fast, and everyone’s main aim is to stay fit and try and get the job done.

“It’s a massive month, everyone needs to stay fit, and as a group we all feel we can take lots of points and stay in and around it. Everyone is professional enough to do work behind the scenes to stay fit.”

Joe Rankin-Costello appeared for his first league start, and having trodden the same path as the 20-year-old in coming through the ranks into the first team, Travis was thrilled to see the versatile midfielder get the nod.

“If you look we’re a young group and the players coming through have lots of ability and hopefully they can come and grasp their opportunity," he added.

“The younger players, if you look at the transfer window and no-one coming in, that’s a boost.

“The gaffer is willing to give young players a chance and when it comes you just have to take it. He believes in the young players, and rightly so, because they’re all very good players.

“Joe’s a great player. It wasn’t the best game for him to come in to, he’s someone who likes to get on the ball and have lots of touches but we all said to him that it was a tough game and he came in and did his job.”