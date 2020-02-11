Half-term holiday meet and greet

Rovers stars Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan will be special guests in the Roverstore at Ewood Park next week.

The duo will be taking part in a signing session at the club shop from 1.30pm-2.30pm on Tuesday February 18th.

The popular players, who both scored in the recent 2-1 victory over QPR, will be on hand to pose for photos and sign autographs for young supporters who are enjoying their half-term holidays.

Armstrong, who has featured in every league game this season, has been Rovers’ standout performer in recent weeks, scoring six goals and contributing five assists since the start of December.

Lenihan, who has worn the captain’s armband of late, remains Rovers’ most dependable defender and he has also chipped in with a couple of goals since the turn of the year, as well as having a late leveller against Fulham on Saturday wrongly ruled out.

As well as meeting the players, fans can also pick up a bargain in-store, with up to 25% off all kidswear, including kit and training range.