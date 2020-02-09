Gallery: #OneRovers Day

The best supporters images from our annual #OneRovers Day
5 Hours ago
Advertisement block
Saturday’s home fixture with Fulham will see the club celebrate our annual #OneRovers Day, to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.
Read full article
Saturday saw the football club celebrate the annual #OneRovers day to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.
At Saturday's home fixture with Hull City, we are celebrating our annual #OneRovers Day to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.
View more