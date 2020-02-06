Gallery: Fully focused for Fulham

Back at Ewood this weekend, Tony Mowbray's men will be aiming to continue their fine form on home turf
2 Hours ago
Back on home turf this weekend, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says his side need to stand up to be counted against an in form Fulham team.
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that it is unlikely that Lewis Holtby will play again this season after picking up an injury against Middlesbrough last weekend.
Saturday’s home fixture with Fulham will see the club celebrate our annual #OneRovers Day, to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.
Members of the Blackburn Rovers 100 Club presented the club’s Academy with a cheque for £8,000 at our last home game against Queens Park Rangers.
