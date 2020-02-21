Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gallery: Buzzing for the Bees

For the second weekend in succession, Tony Mowbray takes his Rovers side to London

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

FAYC Gallery: Rovers U18s 4-2 Preston North End U18s

20 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Fans gallery: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Rovers

17 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Rovers

16 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 3-0 Hull City

12 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Bring it on!

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

An Evening with Chris Samba!

5 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce that former fans favourite Chris Samba is returning to Ewood Park!

Read full article

Club News

Christian excited for 'crunch time'

5 Hours ago

Only Leeds United's Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept more clean sheets than Christian Walton this season in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

Junior Rovers enjoy dream day out!

23 Hours ago

There were smiles all round at the Senior Training Centre this week, as three lucky Junior Rovers members got to spend the day with their heroes!

Read full article

View more