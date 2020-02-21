Gallery: Buzzing for the Bees

For the second weekend in succession, Tony Mowbray takes his Rovers side to London
3 Hours ago
Rovers are delighted to announce that former fans favourite Chris Samba is returning to Ewood Park!
Only Leeds United's Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept more clean sheets than Christian Walton this season in the Championship.
There were smiles all round at the Senior Training Centre this week, as three lucky Junior Rovers members got to spend the day with their heroes!
