Boss: We won't be intimidated by a big crowd

More than 25,000 supporters will be packed in at The Valley this weekend when Rovers head to Charlton Athletic.

And despite a bumper crowd, Tony Mowbray insists his side will be ready to fight when they head to the capital this weekend for Championship game number 33 in 2019-20.

Mowbray's men will head south boosted by the midweek victory over Hull City at Ewood Park, with a dominant display earning a 3-0 triumph on home turf.

For Charlton, there was joy for them too, with an eye-catching 1-0 win at The City Ground seeing Lee Bowyer's Addicks earn the three points against Nottingham Forest.

“Away games in the Championship are never easy, you just try and take something out of the games," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to London.

“Charlton, I’ve studied their home form, and whilst the table suggests that they’re having a really tough season, they’ve taken points off Fulham, West Brom and beat Leeds at home.

“We know what to expect. It’ll be a tough game against a team that’s fighting to stay in the division, with a big crowd behind them.

“It’s a test for us, but it’s one we should look forward to after Tuesday night’s win, but we still feel that hurt from the defeat on the opening day of the season against them. We’ll be trying to put that right on Saturday.

“I don’t think there’s a huge expectation from Charlton, and anything they get is a huge positive for them.

“Sometimes, when you go to the big clubs that expect to win games, in big stadiums, you can play well against them, score, and the fans become to grumble. That then has an impact on the team.

“I’m not sure that is the case at Charlton. I don’t think the fans expect them to turn up and beat everyone."

Mowbray has a decent record against Athletic as a manager having won half of his 10 games against the south Londoners.

“For us, it’s a good test," he added.

"The Valley is one of those stadiums that is built from the Premier League, when they had Alan Curbishley in charge.

“I remember when I was at Ipswich and having some big battles with Charlton.

“I like going to The Valley because it’s a good stadium. We’re all looking forward to it because it’s a chance for us to keep things ticking along."