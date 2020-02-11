Football Origins with Sam Gallagher

Sam Gallagher is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

We sat down with the defender to discuss his career so far, his firsts, his favourites and much more.

This piece was in the recent matchday programme against Fulham.

First Football Memory

It would be going down to St James Park to watch Exeter City with my dad on a cold Tuesday night. I can’t remember who against, but they were back in League One in those days. I remember being stood up in the big bank, barely being able to see!

Team You Supported Growing Up

Exeter City. I used to go to games on a Tuesday night when I was playing football on a Saturday, so they were the only times that I could go. We made a few trips to Wembley and watched them play at Old Trafford as well against Manchester United.

First Game You Attended

I can’t remember who it was against, I was just more concerned with what boots the players were wearing and stuff like that.

First Football Shirt Owned

I think it was an AC Milan one. My aunty lives over in Italy, so when she used to come over, she’d always give us the fake ones without the badge. They’d get very tatty so easily!

First Pair of Football Boots

That would have been a pair of Adidas Copa Mundials that my dad probably bought off eBay. They were polished to an inch of their life!

Favourite Player

I’ve always loved Didier Drogba, being a striker and because of all the goals he scored. But when I was younger and going to Exeter City’s games, it was a striker called Sean Devine.

First Junior Team

I played for a team called Central Redstars. We weren’t very good at the start! My dad knew the guy that ran it, so I think I played for them for a year and then went to the satellite centre that Plymouth had set up in Exeter.

Age You Were Scouted

I think I was nine when I first went to the satellite centre. I had a few mates that were playing at the satellite as well and they went over to Plymouth’s Academy the season before me, so I remember thinking ‘Oh, I haven’t been chosen to go with them yet’, but then I went the following season and I was chuffed, but my mum and dad then had to drive from Exeter to Plymouth once or twice a week after work, so they weren’t too pleased!

Professional Debut

It was in the League Cup for Southampton against Sunderland away. I think we lost 2-1 in the end, but I just remember being stood on the touchline and then the rest of it is a blur! My full debut was against Arsenal at home, which was a pretty special game to be chucked into and I should have scored as well!

Best Memory in Football

Probably scoring the winning goal against Rovers in the U21s Premier League Cup final. It was a tough year for me, going out on loan and fighting with a few things off the pitch, so to be back with the boys at Southampton and to score in the last few minutes of extra-time, that’s still one of my fondest memories.

Best Advice Ever Received

I always got good bits of advice from the Head of Academy at Plymouth, Gordon Bennett. He always used to say ‘work hard, concentrate and try to be positive every time you’ve got the ball’. That’s something I’ve always had with me and I’ve got it on my shinpads as well.Advice For Young PlayersJust to work hard. It truly is the most important thing.