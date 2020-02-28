Fixture changes confirmed

Rovers Ladies' season has been extended to May, following a number of rearranged games in the FA Women's Championship.

The 2019/20 campaign has been plagued with weather problems across the country and the league have made the decision to extend the season.

Gemma Donnelly's side will now travel to London Bees on Saturday 14 March, with a 5pm kick-off at The Hive in Barnet. Ticket information for the game will be announced in due course.

Lewes are the visitors to Bamber Bridge for the Blues' final home game of the season, on Sunday 3 March, (1pm).

And they will now end the season away at Coventry United Ladies on Sunday 10 May, (2pm).

Fixture dates:

London Bees v Rovers, 14/03/2020, 5pm, The Hive

Rovers v Lewes, 03/05/2020, 1pm, The Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Coventry United v Rovers 10/05/2020, 2pm, Butts Park Arena

Tickets for tomorrow's clash with Charlton (2pm) are available to buy from Ewood or on the gate at Bamber Bridge!