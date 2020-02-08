Finishing touch was the difference, says Christian

Christian Walton conceded that the quality in the final third was the reason why Fulham returned to London with the three points from their trip to Ewood Park.

In a game of few chances, the promotion-chasing Whites won the game just after the hour mark thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's finish that squirmed underneath Rovers goalkeeper Walton.

Sam Gallagher came closest to finding an equaliser in a game that Rovers probably didn't deserve to lose, but visiting stopper Marek Rodak was in inspired form to turn the forward's strike away from danger.

“The effort was there for everyone to see, which has been the case in every game this season," Christian reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“That bit of quality in the final third got them the win, and for us it’s just about looking forward to Tuesday now and attempting to get back to winning ways.

“The quality was the difference.

“Mitrovic is a quality player. He’s sometimes not in a game and then all of a sudden pops up with a goal, which is why he’s the top goalscorer in the division.

“He’s a great player for them and I’m sure they’ll be up there towards the top of the league come the end of the season.

“We analysed their threats before the game and the focus was on ensuring he doesn’t go missing in the box. We had to stay tight to him.

“We did get tight to him, but he did really well to wriggle and get the finish in," he admitted.

“We huffed and puffed but didn’t create too many clear cut chances apart from their goalkeeper making a really good save from Sam late on down to his right side.

“We just need to take the positives and move on."