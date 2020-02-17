Fans gallery: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Rovers

Were you at The Valley on Saturday afternoon? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery
1 Hour ago
Advertisement block
Read full article
Back-to-back victories have lifted Rovers to within three points of the play-off places in the Championship, with Tosin Adarabioyo proving to be a big reason behind the rise.
Rovers stars Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan will be special guests in the Roverstore at Ewood Park this week.
For the second time this season it was left up to John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo to produce the goods for Rovers to earn all three points.
View more