Ewood start would be a 'special feeling' for JRC

"I’ve watched so many games at Ewood, but to start would be a special feeling for me"

7 Hours ago

Whether it occurs this weekend or in the coming weeks and months, there's no doubting that Joe Rankin-Costello will having a starting berth at Ewood Park at some point in the future.

The versatile midfielder, who arrived at Rovers as a 15-year-old, earned a first league start for the club last time out when the first team drew against Middlesbrough just under a week ago.

A few days on, with a freshly stitched cut next to his right eye and a bruise just below, the 20-year-old admits that it's been a whirlwind start to February.

But he's hoping he can end a memorable week with a first start at our home when we take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

“The home form is crucial for every team, and for us we’ve got a good record at Ewood this season," he began when looking ahead to the contest with iFollow Rovers.

“We believe in ourselves to get the three points, but we know that Fulham are a good side.

“Having said that, Ewood is a tough place to come and no team likes coming to our place.

“I’d rather play at home. I’ve watched so many games at Ewood and have played there having come through the Academy, but to start would be a special feeling for me.

“We’ve been unfortunate with injuries, and although it’s given me my chance, you don’t want to see anyone out injured.

"I’ve been waiting for my chance and hopefully I can take the opportunity over the next few weeks.

“It’s a massive spell for us and we need to get the points if we’re going to push for the play-offs."

Rankin-Costello has tried his hand in numerous positions during his five-year involvement with Rovers, but linked up on the left of a front three behind Adam Armstrong at Middlesbrough last weekend.

And looking back, the young starlet felt it was a positive display from both himself and the team.

“I was buzzing with it, especially with the first start coming at what is such a tough place to go," he added enthusiastically.

“I thought the lads did well and I was happy with my own performance, even if I think that I could have done better.

“We did shape on the Friday and I worked it out in my head, but when he told me I was buzzing. I got an early night on the Friday and was in bed for 10pm and asleep pretty quick.

“I was nervous, but I did enjoy it. It all happened quick so I don’t remember too much, it was just about preparing right and going out there to do the job.

“I might be remembered for smashing my head, but it was just a little cut and I wanted to get on with it.

“It was a good point for us and a good goal from Trav [Lewis Travis]."


