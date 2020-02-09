Duo depart Rovers

Rovers can confirm the departures of our two longest serving players - Jess Holbrook and Alex Taylor.

Holbrook, 27, made 165 appearances in blue and white after joining from Manchester City, scoring 37 times from the middle of the park.

The former England Youth international scored Rovers’ 100th goal of the 2016-17 campaign before being named Managers’ Player of the Season the following season.

And last season, the midfielder was named Rovers’ Ladies Footballer of the Year, as well as picking up both Managers’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season at Rovers Ladies’ End of Season Awards.

She had made 14 appearances this campaign, with two assists in Rovers’ first Championship season.

Taylor racked up 158 games in six seasons for the Blues, netting 21 goals in the process.

She was Rovers' Players’ Player of the Season in 2017/18 and picked up the Goal of the Season Award the previous campaign.

Known as a utility player, she played in almost every position for the club, with a record-breaking three-minute hat-trick after coming off the bench at home to Middlesbrough in 2018-19.

The 24-year-old played 12 times this season, scoring a goal of the season contender at Villa Park back in September.

We would like to wish both players well for the future.