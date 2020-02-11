Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Commercial

Don’t miss out on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

3 Hours ago

There are more Rovers tickets to be won than ever before!

Another chance to land a season ticket for the 2020-21 season

AND brand-new app updates you do not want to miss.

ALL ON THE SKY BET EFL REWARDS APP - CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

Your best ever chance to win home tickets in the Rewards spinner when you check in on matchdays – follow our  Twitter and Facebook pages for every update.

Our Christmas giveaway was just the start! Another a pair of season tickets for every EFL club will be up for grabs this Easter – stay tuned for a chance to get your 2020-21 season covered. 

Coming soon to the app: follow your friends check-ins and stats throughout the season with shareable profiles.  There’s also a brand new look for earning achievements and tracking every stadium you’ve visited this season.

Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

+6,000 winning fans and counting on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

31 January 2020

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season has not disappointed so far with +1,000 games played and +2,400 goals scored…

Read full article

Commercial

Track every ground, Rovers goal and game with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

10 January 2020

Whether you’re passing through the Rovers turnstiles every home fixture or voyaging the country to tick off those must visit EFL grounds… there’s nothing quite like matchday.

Read full article

Commercial

Win a pair of Season Tickets EVERY DAY until Christmas Eve

18 December 2019

EVERYDAY until Christmas Eve, Sky Bet EFL Rewards are giving away a pair of Season Tickets and it's this easy to get involved…

Read full article

Commercial

Win a pair of Rovers season tickets this Christmas with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

6 December 2019

Show your support for Rovers over the festive fixtures, brave the rain, wind and snow, and you could be walking away with a pair of season tickets.

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

Programme preview: Hull City (H)

5 Hours ago

Rovers' programme returns for tonight's encounter against Hull City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Commercial

20% off Training & Academy range

9 February 2020

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with 20% off our Training and Academy range!

Read full article

Commercial

Programme preview: Fulham (H)

7 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for Saturday's encounter against Fulham at Ewood Park for our first home contest of the month.

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers joins as football unites to kick off the biggest conversation on mental health

5 February 2020

Rovers is uniting with football clubs across the country to kick off the biggest ever conversation on mental health.

Read full article

View more