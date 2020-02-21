Donnelly relishing return to action

Gemma Donnelly is eager to get back into ‘game mode’ after another three-week period without a competitive fixture.

Rovers last played on 2 February when Durham came away from Bamber Bridge with all three points.

Sheffield United’s earlier postponement has allowed the Blues to travel to the Blades this Sunday, with all eyes on avenging two defeats against them earlier in the season.

“It will be good just to get on the pitch again, Donnelly commented ahead of the game.

“All teams have been in the same position with postponements due to the weather so this probably wasn’t a welcome break, but one we’ve all had to suffer.

“So I know we are relishing the opportunity to play a league fixture albeit Sheffield isn’t an ideal starting block.

“I’m glad we have an earlier chance than previously scheduled to test ourselves again against a top team.

“Both occasions have been competitive whilst we had 11 players on the pitch. This is a good chance to show how good we can be.

“We enjoy playing teams like that and I know they have lost loanee Aimee Palmer and Becky Flaherty is out injured so that’s not ideal for them, but they’ve adequately replaced.

“Other than the inclusion of one of our former players, I anticipate they will be as well drilled and as physical as ever.

“Likewise we’ve brought in Bo (Kearns) on loan and Georgia (Walters) on a permanent, who we can introduce and also this will be the first time Fran (Stenson) has been in the squad against Sheffield.

“So I feel we’re in a really good position and the team are looking forward to the game.”

The Rovers boss knows it will be a tough test against a side that sits third in the Championship, losing just two league games all season.

“Of course we don’t enter into any game expecting to lose but we need to be realistic and Sheffield are one of the teams in really good form.

“We won’t be turning up as pushovers and allow them to take three points off us. It’s in our control over where we finish this season.

“We’ve trained well all week and it was a good opportunity to get some minutes in the tank.

“We feel positive going into it and have a full squad available apart from our long-term absentees.”

kick-off scheduled for 2pm.