Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Donnelly relishing return to action

“I feel we’re in a really good position and the team are looking forward to the game”

2 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly is eager to get back into ‘game mode’ after another three-week period without a competitive fixture.

Rovers last played on 2 February when Durham came away from Bamber Bridge with all three points. 

Sheffield United’s earlier postponement has allowed the Blues to travel to the Blades this Sunday, with all eyes on avenging two defeats against them earlier in the season. 

“It will be good just to get on the pitch again, Donnelly commented ahead of the game. 

“All teams have been in the same position with postponements due to the weather so this probably wasn’t a welcome break, but one we’ve all had to suffer. 

“So I know we are relishing the opportunity to play a league fixture albeit Sheffield isn’t an ideal starting block.

“I’m glad we have an earlier chance than previously scheduled to test ourselves again against a top team. 

“Both occasions have been competitive whilst we had 11 players on the pitch. This is a good chance to show how good we can be.

“We enjoy playing teams like that and I know they have lost loanee Aimee Palmer and Becky Flaherty is out injured so that’s not ideal for them, but they’ve adequately replaced.  

“Other than the inclusion of one of our former players, I anticipate they will be as well drilled and as physical as ever.

“Likewise we’ve brought in Bo (Kearns) on loan and Georgia (Walters) on a permanent, who we can introduce and also this will be the first time Fran (Stenson) has been in the squad against Sheffield. 

“So I feel we’re in a really good position and the team are looking forward to the game.”

The Rovers boss knows it will be a tough test against a side that sits third in the Championship, losing just two league games all season.

“Of course we don’t enter into any game expecting to lose but we need to be realistic and Sheffield are one of the teams in really good form. 

“We won’t be turning up as pushovers and allow them to take three points off us. It’s in our control over where we finish this season. 

“We’ve trained well all week and it was a good opportunity to get some minutes in the tank. 

“We feel positive going into it and have a full squad available apart from our long-term absentees.”

Follow the game on Twitter, @RoversLadies, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Time to get back on track

7 February 2020

Rovers Ladies boss Gemma Donnelly says her players know the importance of taking a positive result from the weekend’s game against Coventry United Ladies.

Read full article

Ladies

Scoreline didn’t fully reflect the game

3 February 2020

Gemma Donnelly felt her Rovers side were unlucky to go down 2-0 at home to Durham, with both goals coming in the second-half of a closely contested game.

Read full article

Ladies

Video: Unlucky not to take a point

2 February 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Retaining league status our full focus

31 January 2020

Rovers return to league action at Bamber Bridge this Sunday for what is only their second Championship fixture of the year, (2pm).

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Preview: Sheffield United Women v Rovers Ladies

6 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies travel to face Sheffield United Women on Sunday in a rearranged FA Women's Championship fixture.

Read full article

Ladies

Blades game moved forward

19 February 2020

Rovers’ trip to face Sheffield United Women in the Women's Championship will now take place this Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Ticket news: Charlton Athletic (H)

10 February 2020

Tickets are now on sale for Rovers Ladies' Women’s Championship match at home to Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

Ladies

Duo depart Rovers

9 February 2020

Rovers can confirm the departures of our two longest serving players - Jess Holbrook and Alex Taylor.

Read full article

View more