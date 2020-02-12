Dom's delight!

As a substitute, you've got to be ready and play your part off the bench in a bid to help the team get the three points.

And that was exactly how Tuesday night's game against Hull City went for Dominic Samuel, who scored his first league goal since 2017.

It's been a long wait to find the net for the frontman, who suffered a year out of action through an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up against Reading back in August 2018 at Ewood Park.

Fast-forward 18 months, at the same venue, and the delight on Samuel's face was clear to see when the 25-year-old confidently slotted home the third goal against the Tigers in the 3-0 victory.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in quite yet, but it will probably sink in during the week," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on an excellent night both individually and for the team.

"Right now, it’s just going to get my confidence sky high and make me more determined to work even harder in training and keep working on my finishing, and hopefully more can come from it.

“After the time that I’ve had with injuries and waiting for my chance to get into the team, I got that chance tonight and I’m absolutely delighted with it and I’m happy that I got the goal.

“It was just a mistake from the goalkeeper and as a striker you want to try and be as clinical as you can, and when you get those sort of chances, you’ve got to take them. I just made sure I hit the target and thankfully it went in.

“It just shows, especially when you’ve been out for a while and waiting for your time to come, you’ve got to keep thinking positive and keep working hard, and the time will come when your hard work will pay off, and it showed tonight.

“That’s the good thing about football, if you put your mind to something and you keep working hard, you’re going to get the results, and I’m happy I got one tonight," he added.

“As a footballer, you want to play as much game time as you can, but with the squad that we’ve got, when you do get a chance, you’ve just got to take it, because we’ve got a great bunch of players and some great strikers as well.

“So when you do get your chance, you’ve just got to take it."