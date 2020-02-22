'Diabolical' decision cost us

It was a tale of two penalties at Griffin Park as Rovers and Brentford played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in west London.

Adam Armstrong hit a brace to put the visitors in command, with the second arriving from the spot after ex-Rover David Raya hauled down John Buckley.

But the Bees battled back with two goals in eight second half minutes, with Ollie Watkins lashing home from range.

And then came the most contentious call of the game when Tim Robinson pointed to the spot despite Mads Roerslev clearly diving to the floor.

Standout performer Said Benrahma stepped up to slot home to earn Thomas Frank's side a point, but Mowbray was irked by the final result in the capital.

“The feeling is disappointment I think, because we let two goals slip, just as we did here last season," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“But we didn’t lose and had a great chance to win it late on when Adam went one-on-one with Raya.

“When you’re 2-0 up and the game’s going your way and you’re not sniffing loads of chances for the opposition, the over-riding feeling is one of disappointment that we didn’t get the three points against a very good team who are riding high with some very talented individuals.

“I haven’t seen their penalty back, but the members of staff who have say it was a diabolical decision, a shocking decision.

“But I can’t stand here and overly criticise him because he is what he is. He had a tough day and potentially evened it up for a penalty each.

“For me, John Buckley was wiped out for our penalty, the goalkeeper came out like a tank and knocked him over.

“Maybe the referee gave a soft one to them to even it up. If we had VAR then I think it would have been 1-1 or 0-0," he added.

“Never mind, let’s get back on the bus and get ready for two home games to come.”