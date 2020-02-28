Skip to site footer
Defensive decisions to make

Darragh Lenihan's suspension sees a place in the backline open up for another member of the squad

5 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan's omission from the squad for this weekend's encounter with Swansea City leaves Tony Mowbray with a decision to make at centre back.

Ticket news: Swansea City (H)

Lenihan picked up his tenth yellow card of the campaign early on against Stoke City on Wednesday night and will now be forced to sit out this weekend and at Derby County next Sunday.

That means that Mowbray will be forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements, with Charlie Mulgrew and Derrick Williams the main contenders to replace the 25-year-old Irishman.

“We’re looking very much the same," the boss revealed when asked about team news by iFollow Rovers.

"There are little niggles and knocks on Wednesday, but we all came in on Thursday and were bouncing around.

“Those who have picked up knocks and niggles will train today and we’ll make sure everybody is okay before picking a team to send out to see if we can get the three points against Swansea.

“We have some options. Derrick Williams being unavailable at this moment tins’t ideal for us, but he was on the grass yesterday and is on the grass today.

“There’s Charlie Mulgrew as well, so we have to make decisions."

Following on from the draw against the Potters in midweek, Mowbray insists that the target for his side back on home turf is to gain all three points come 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

“We need to try and get three points," he added. "We have to keep pushing our ambitions and yet results are very strange every weekend.

“On Tuesday night there were lots of results that went pretty positively for us, but we couldn’t quite follow that up with a win on Wednesday.

“I remember we won at Bristol City earlier in the season but followed that up with two draws against Wigan and Birmingham.

“It’s not through the lack of trying or effort because we’re all bursting out of our skin to win football matches.

“Swansea will come this week thinking they can jump above us with a victory and give themselves a real shot in the arm to try and make the play-offs."


