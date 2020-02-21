Christian excited for 'crunch time'

Only Leeds United's Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept more clean sheets than Christian Walton this season in the Championship.

The last two outings for Rovers has seen the on loan goalkeeper move from nine shutouts to 11 ahead of this weekend's trip to Brentford.

The goalkeeper's hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks, conceding just three goals in his last six games to help propel Rovers to within three points of the play-off places.

A win on Saturday will put Rovers into the top six for a couple of hours at least, and Walton admits he's looking forward to playing his part in the final 13 games of the campaign.

“It’s really exciting for everyone involved with the club to be just three points outside the play-off places," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the journey to Griffin Park.

“It’s what we targeted at the start of the season, and it’s an exciting period for us now.

“We need to keep the consistency in the performances, keep going and take each game as it comes.

“The last two wins for massive wins against two teams in the bottom half of the table, it was vital that we got the points and kept two clean sheets in those games, so hopefully we can take that into Saturday.

“The conditions were difficult for the goalkeepers on Saturday, but it’s something I’m used to having been up north for the last three years.

“It was tough, but I felt the team performance was very good, going to Charlton and doing a job on a team that have picked up some really good results at home."

It's set to be a busy end to February, with Stoke City visiting Ewood just a few days after the clash against Brentford, with Swansea City heading to East Lancashire at the end of the week.

There are nine points up for grabs, and whilst the 24-year-old adds that each test will be tough, he also acknowledges that it's an opportunity to build even more momentum heading into March and beyond.

“We have three quality teams coming up which won’t be easy," he said.

“Two of them are at Ewood, which is a place we’ve done well at this season, so I think they need to fear us, especially with the form we’ve been in at late.

“It’s crunch time now, it’s the back end of the season and Easter will prove to be a crucial time in the season.

“It’s something we’re all looking forward to. It’s what every players wants to be involved in.”