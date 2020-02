Tomorrow's Premier League Cup tie against Burnley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The fixture was due to take place at Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park, but following a pitch inspection today, the match has been called off.

A new date for the final group game will be announced in due course.

Rovers Under-23s have already secured top spot in Group G, after winning four of their opening five fixtures, and will be at home to either Derby County or Wolves in the knockout stage.