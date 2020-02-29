Braver Brereton so beneficial

Whilst Bradley Johnson's impact off the bench was clear for all to see with his dramatic equaliser against Swansea City, Ben Brereton's cameo as a substitute was also very handy for Rovers.

The 20-year-old's pace and quick feet caused problems for the Swans after he replaced Joe Rothwell 10 minutes into the second half.

He won the penalty after being taken down in the box by Wales international Joe Rondon, and could have won it right at the death but curled wide.

And overall, Tony Mowbray was very pleased with the work produced by the frontman.

“He was so amazing with his feet," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"His dribbling technique, his balance and what he can do with the ball. He’s an exceptional talent and a wonderful footballer. That’s why he’s here.

“I’ve just told him he has to be braver as a man really and compete better for the team. This is a working class area, where people work hard for their money and they expect their team to fight and not pull out of headers or challenges.

“They expect everybody to put their head in and their foot in, and tackle and fight for every ball.

"When Ben does that, allied to his talent, he’s going to be some player for this club.

“He’s still a young boy. He has wonderful ability and wonderful talent, but I’m trying to build a team on intensity and aggression and playing on the front foot, and he hasn’t been able to get in front of (Bradley) Dack and (Danny) Graham and (Adam) Armstrong and (Sam) Gallagher, but Ben is a good footballer and he will become a name that is stuck on our teamsheet I’m sure as time moves forward, because of the talent he possesses."