Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Braver Brereton so beneficial

The boss has hailed the youngster following his impact off the bench against Swansea City

Just now

Whilst Bradley Johnson's impact off the bench was clear for all to see with his dramatic equaliser against Swansea City,  Ben Brereton's cameo as a substitute was also very handy for Rovers.

The 20-year-old's pace and quick feet caused problems for the Swans after he replaced Joe Rothwell 10 minutes into the second half.

He won the penalty after being taken down in the box by Wales international Joe Rondon, and could have won it right at the death but curled wide.

And overall, Tony Mowbray was very pleased with the work produced by the frontman.

“He was so amazing with his feet," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"His dribbling technique, his balance and what he can do with the ball. He’s an exceptional talent and a wonderful footballer. That’s why he’s here.

“I’ve just told him he has to be braver as a man really and compete better for the team. This is a working class area, where people work hard for their money and they expect their team to fight and not pull out of headers or challenges.

“They expect everybody to put their head in and their foot in, and tackle and fight for every ball.

"When Ben does that, allied to his talent, he’s going to be some player for this club.

“He’s still a young boy. He has wonderful ability and wonderful talent, but I’m trying to build a team on intensity and aggression and playing on the front foot, and he hasn’t been able to get in front of (Bradley) Dack and (Danny) Graham and (Adam) Armstrong and (Sam) Gallagher, but Ben is a good footballer and he will become a name that is stuck on our teamsheet I’m sure as time moves forward, because of the talent he possesses."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Lewis could be back

31 October 2019

Tony Mowbray's options for Saturday's home battle with Sheffield Wednesday could be bolstered by a return to fitness for German playmaker Lewis Holtby.

Read full article

Club News

Holtby ruled out of Deepdale duel

25 October 2019

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Lewis Holtby won't play a part in Rovers' weekend clash with Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Better news on the injury front

12 September 2019

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Rovers' injury list is getting shorter, with the two week international break allowing those with knocks to recover.

Read full article

Club News

A disappointing defensive display

2 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss: We're chipping away

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved at least a point from the draw against Swansea City, and was thrilled to see his team fight right until the end.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Swansea City

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Rise to the challenge this weekend

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell relishing the end-of-season run-in

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more