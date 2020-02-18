Skip to site footer
Boyomo buoyed by Rovers’ Youth Cup run

French defender Flavien is looking forward to tonight's fifth round tie against Preson North End

1 Hour ago

Flavien Enzo Boyomo is enjoying this season’s FA Youth Cup campaign, after falling at the first hurdle 12 months ago.

The 18-year-old defender was part of the Rovers side who suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Gillingham in third round last season.

Now a second year scholar, Boyomo has impressed alongside skipper Isaac Whitehall at the heart of the Rovers defence, as Mike Sheron’s side have defeated Newport County and Charlton Athletic in this season’s competition.

Those two triumphs have set up tonight’s fifth round tie against Preston North End and the young Frenchman hopes Rovers can continue their journey towards the latter stages.

“Last year we were disappointed because that was our first game in the FA Youth Cup, so it has been better this year, which is good,” said Boyomo, who is in his fourth season at Rovers, having joined the club from Toulouse.

“This year we have won games, so it has enabled us to keep playing.

“I’m looking forward to the game against Preston in the next round.

“I think we’ve done pretty well so far. We’re close to the quarter-finals, so we need to push even more to hopefully get through.

“As a team, I think we need to improve, because against Charlton it wasn’t the best game that we’ve had, so we need to show that we are better than what we did previously.”

All three of Boyomo’s outings in the FA Youth Cup have come at Ewood Park and he is relishing his run-outs on Rovers’ main stage.

“Playing at Ewood has been good,” he added.

“It makes you feel like you are close to the first team, so it’s good to experience that.

“I want to progress as much as I can and hopefully get in the first team one day.”

Kick-off tonight at Ewood Park is at 7pm. All supporters are welcome. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions. Cash only at the turnstiles.


