Boss: We're chipping away

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved at least a point from the draw against Swansea City, and was thrilled to see his team fight right until the end.

Bradley Johnson's deflected strike ensured Rovers earned what could turn out to be a precious point against the Swans on home turf, in what was an entertaining encounter against Steve Cooper's visitors.

Sam Gallagher had initially handed Rovers the advantage midway through the first half, only for Swansea to turn the game around either side of half time thanks to goals from Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew's penalty.

Substitute Danny Graham saw his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman and it looked like it would be Rovers' day.

But up stepped Johnson to calmly go for goal in added time, with his effort taking a deflection before beating Woodman and earning a point.

“I’m just frustrated we didn’t win," the boss told iFollow Rovers just after the enthralling contest.

“It was a game we had to target to win and we tried to pick a more attacking team.

“We started the second half way too sloppy. Kicking the ball straight into touch from the centre spot, then giving a free-kick away right on the edge of the box, then giving a penalty away.

“It was an embarrassing start to the second half. And yet we worked our way back into it.

“It was a huge effort from everybody to try and get that second goal. We obviously got a penalty and it would have been nice if that goal at the death was the winning goal, but so be it."

Results elsewhere mean it is a point gained for Rovers on the play-off pack, with Mowbray's men now only a win away from the top six with only 10 games remaining.

“Looking at results today, we’ve moved one step closer, but it’s just hugely frustrating because we seem to have great opportunities and we just can’t grasp them with both hands," he added, with a trip to Derby County next up.

“Let’s keep going, let’s keep trying to put pressure on the teams above us. There’s 10 games to go. Let’s make them 10 big events and see how many points we can get.”