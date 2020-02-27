Defensive solidity a positive for us

Despite being frustrated that the performance against Stoke City didn't transfer into a positive result, Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side register a 12th clean sheet of the season.

Christian Walton's third clean sheet in his last four games now brings Rovers up to a dozen shut-outs in the league, which was the number we finished on last term.

Although he was mainly untroubled against the Potters, Walton did have to be on hand to push away Tyrese Campbell's drive in the second half in a rare foray forward from the visitors.

And the boss admitted afterwards that one positive from the night was the defensive work put in by the team.

“It’s a good clean sheet," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when touching on the most recent shut-out

"The goalkeeper has had 12 clean sheets now, which is the same total as the whole of last season. Concentration was good tonight. I didn’t really feel a massive threat from them.

“I thought we put the fires out, even when they broke away over the halfway line, looking like it might be dangerous, (Ryan) Nyambe dealt with his man and (Amari’i) Bell dealt with his man, Tosin (Adarabioyo) poked a few things away, (Darragh) Lenihan won his headers.

“They all worked hard and did their jobs. The frustration for us is with Lenihan, of course, picking up his booking today, which will rule him out for two games."

The Irishman's 12th minute booking now means he's on 10 yellow cards for the season, and he'll now miss Saturday's home test against Swansea City and the trip to Derby County in early March.

“It’s a huge blow, because he’s the captain, he’s been a warrior for us, the combination with Adarabioyo has been really strong and powerful, and gives us a platform to go and win games," he added.

“That’s going to be broken now, but somebody else will step up and we’ll see if we can keep getting the job done.”