Boss boosted by attacking duo's return

Rovers will be armed with two returning reinforcements when the team head south to take on Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

After suffering an injury crisis in recent weeks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher are back in contention for this weekend's game at Griffin Park.

Whilst Joe Rothwell and Derrick Williams remain absentees, the return of Rankin-Costello and Gallagher has proved to be a timely boost ahead of this weekend's encounter with the promotion-chasing Bees.

“There’s not much improvement from last week, but Sam Gallagher is back on the grass today, so we’ll see how he gets on and how he trains," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip.

“Joe Rothwell is out still, but Joe Rankin-Costello is back on the grass and hopefully he’ll come through training.

“Apart from that, everything is the same. We know about the long-term ones. There’s no Dack, no Evans, no Rothwell, no Williams.

“The team has shown in the adversity that they can find a way to win games, so hopefully this weekend can be the same."

And on Brentford, whilst Mowbray is aware of their obvious threats, particularly in the final third, but believes Thomas Frank will be wary of Rovers' own dangerous players.

The Rovers chief added: “They have one of the best players in the league in [Said] Benrahma, whilst [Bryan] Mbeumo on the other flank is another with individual talent. Ollie Watkins is the top scorer in the league.

“The way their team has been coached, the way they play, the way they find holes around the pitch, it will be a difficult game for us.

“They have their threats and I’m sure they’ll be aware of our threats as well.

“As we watch them, I’m sure they’ve watched our games as well. It’s a good game, a difficult game, but one that we’re really looking forward to."