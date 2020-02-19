Skip to site footer
Blades game moved forward

Rovers will now face Sheffield United this weekend

1 Hour ago

Rovers’ trip to face Sheffield United Women in the Women's Championship will now take place this Sunday.

It’s a 1pm kick-off at the Proact Stadium, home of Chesterfield FC. 

The fixture was originally scheduled for the end of April, but with United’s game against Lewes postponed due to FA Cup involvement, it has been brought forward to this weekend. 

It also ensures that Rovers do not go a full month without a competitive game, following the postponement of the Blues’ trip to Coventry United. 

Both teams are looking for points for different reasons, with United hoping to close the gap on top of the table Aston Villa, while Rovers want to move further clear of the relegation zone. 

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions. They are available from the Sheffield United website, or on the gate at no extra cost. 


