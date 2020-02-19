Skip to site footer
Big turnout to meet Rovers duo

Darragh Lenihan and Adam Armstrong popped into the Roverstore on Tuesday afternoon.

Rovers stars Darragh Lenihan and Adam Armstrong pulled in a big crowd at Ewood Park yesterday for a special Half-Term Signing Session.

Hundreds of supporters descended on the Roverstore, where they got to meet and greet the popular Rovers players.

Fans of all ages queued patiently despite the weather for a chance to chat to the two in-form players, who were both on the scoresheet in our recent home victory over Hull City.

Lenihan and Armstrong spent just under two hours signing autographs and posing for photos with supporters, many of whom were enjoying their school holidays.

Rovers would like to thank all of the supporters who came down to the club shop yesterday to meet the players.

