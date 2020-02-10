Skip to site footer
Arma nominated for monthly prize

The forward's strike against QPR sees him up against Bright Osayi-Samuel and Liam O'Brien for the Goal of the Month gong

Just now

Rovers hitman Adam Armstrong has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for January following his fantastic strike against Queens Park Rangers.

The frontman has been in outstanding form so far in 2020, and bagged his ninth goal of the season with a sensational effort against Mark Warburton's Hoops.

The finish was the opener after only 10 minutes that set Rovers on their way to a 2-1 victory, with the 22-year-old brilliantly curling home from the edge of the box beyond visiting goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

The Rovers man will be up against Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and Huddersfield midfielder Liam O'Brien to take the top prize after their fine goals against Cardiff City and Barnsley, respectively.

The shortlist for the poll was decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter. 

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet Sponsorship Executive Matt Goodwin and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

You can vote for Arma now by clicking here, but you'll have to be quick, with the voting closing at the end of play tomorrow [Tuesday 11th February].

The winner will be announced on Friday 14th February.

Good luck, Adam!


